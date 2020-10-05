Oneida, Herkimer County Daily COVID-19 Update for October 5

Just four new COVID-19 cases were reported in Oneida and Herkimer counties on Monday, and no new deaths.

This after a weekend that saw the counties report a total of 14 new cases and one death over the weekend. That death was in Oneida County, the 126th of an Oneida County resident since the pandemic began.

In Oneida County, three new lab-confirmed positive cases reported on Monday raises the county's total to-date to 2,462. There are 91 active cases in Oneida County and five are hospitalized, all at MVHS.

Oneida County released the following potential public health exposures on Monday:

9/28/20 Time of exposure: 6:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Place of exposure: JC Penney Address of exposure: Sangertown Square, New Hartford Wore mask: Yes Symptom Monitoring period: up to 10/12/20 Time of exposure: 7:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. Place of exposure: Spirit of Halloween Address of exposure: Sangertown Square, New Hartford Wore mask: Yes Symptom Monitoring period: up to 10/12/20

Meanwhile, one new positive test in Herkimer County raises the county's total since March to 353. Health officials there report a total of 20 known, active cases. Just one Herkimer County resident is hospitalized for treatment of the virus, and the county's death toll remains at 10.

