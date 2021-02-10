New cases of COVID-19 in Oneida and Herkimer counties remain relatively low, but Oneida County have five more deaths tied to the virus, according to numbers released on Wednesday.

The five most recent deaths did not include any nursing home residents. Except for one single day, Oneida County has reported one or multiple coronavirus deaths everyday since the day before Thanksgiving. Since last March, the county has lost 371 residents to the disease.

There were 69 new positive cases added in the last day. Meanwhile, the number of active cases in the county and the number of county residents hospitalized with the virus dropped again Wednesday.

Active cases fell to 1,051 - the lowest number the county has seen in eleven weeks - while the number of residents hospitalized with the virus dropped 82, the fewest it has been in ten weeks.

Herkimer County did not report any deaths in Wednesday's update, after reporting five on Tuesday.

There were just 18 new COVID positive added, after 19 were reported on Tuesday. The two day total of 37 new cases is far fewer than the triple digit increases Herkimer County had been seen several times over the last two months.

Active cases in Herkimer County fell to 146, after topping 1,200 just a few weeks ago. The number of county residents hospitalized with the virus dropped to 19.

