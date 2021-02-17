Oneida-Herkimer COVID Update for February 17

Both Oneida and Herkimer counties reported multiple COVID-19 related deaths in the latest virus reports out on Wednesday.

Oneida County three more virus deaths on Wednesday. On Tuesday, the county's daily update included no deaths - marking just the second time since Thanksgiving the county had gone a full day without reporting a COVID death. To-date, Oneida County has lost 383 residents to the deadly virus.

The county also added 31 new positive cases, The active case total fell again Wednesday, now to 841.

Hospitalizations among Oneida County residents was up slightly to 59, after falling to 57 the previous day.

Herkimer County health officials also reported three virus-related deaths in Wednesday's report.

Herkimer County has now lost 92 lives to the virus. The county added 20 new positive cases. The county's active case total dropped by 40, now to 97.

Hospitalizations fell from 21 to 17.

