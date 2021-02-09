Oneida-Herkimer COVID Update for February 9

Oneida and Herkimer counties once again reported a relatively low number of new COVID positive cases on Tuesday, but there were a total of six local virus deaths.

Oneida County added 32 new COVID positive cases, along with one new death. That death involved a nursing home resident, and the county has now lost a total of 366 residents to the virus.

Active cases in the county fell to 1,074. Hospitalizations among county residents continued to decline, now at 88. Of those, 77 are hospitalized in area hospitalized and 11 more are being cared for outside of the county.

Herkimer County reported 5 new virus deaths in its update on Tuesday, upping the death toll there to 87.

The county added 19 new COVID positive cases.

Active cases in Herkimer County dropped to 163, while hospitalizations were down again as well, now at 21.

-----------------------------------------------------