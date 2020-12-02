Nearly 200 new COVID positive test results in Oneida County on Tuesday, and county health officials say another resident has died from the virus.

The death is Oneida County's 150th since march. The 197 new positive test results has now pushed the active case total 1,862.

The county reports a total of 78 residents hospitalized with coronavirus and of those 17 are said to be nursing home patients. Sixty are hospitalized at MVHS, 13 are at Rome Memorial and five are outside the county.

Meanwhile, Herkimer County had 28 new positive tests returned on Tuesday. The county's active case total set another new high, now at 292.

Some good news, as the number of hospitalized Herkimer County residents is down from six to eight from Monday to Tuesday.

Herkimer County's virus death toll remains 13.

