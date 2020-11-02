Oneida County coronavirus cases continue to grow on Monday, and the county reported the death of nursing home resident.

The death is Oneida County's 130th since tracking began in March. The most recent virus related death before Monday came on October 27th.

The county also added 14 new cases on Monday. The active case total as of Monday afternoon was 259. While that is down a few from Sunday's total of 264, both are the largest active case totals since July 1.

There are also 16 Oneida County residents hospitalized with the virus, 14 in-county and two outside the county.

Eleven potential public health exposures were released by the county health officials Monday:

10/27/20 Time of exposure: 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. Place of exposure: Price Chopper Address of exposure: North Utica Shopping Center Wore mask: Yes Symptom Monitoring period: through 11/10/20 Time of exposure: 5 p.m. to 10:30 p.m. (employee shift) Place of exposure: Delmonico’s Italian Steakhouse Address of exposure: 147 N. Genesee St., Utica Wore mask: Yes Symptom Monitoring period: through 11/10/20 Time of exposure: 5:20 p.m. to 5:45 p.m. Place of exposure: Walmart Address of exposure: 5815 Rome-Taberg Road, Rome Wore mask: Yes Symptom Monitoring period: through 11/10/20 10/28/20 Time of exposure: 7 p.m. to 2 a.m. (employee shift) Place of exposure: Black River Ale House Address of exposure: 1747 Black River Blvd N., Rome Mask: Yes Symptom Monitoring period: through 11/11/20 Time of exposure: 7 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Place of exposure: Michaels Address of exposure: Consumer Square, New Hartford Wore mask: Yes Symptom Monitoring period: through 11/11/20 Time of exposure: 7:30 p.m. to 7:50 p.m. Place of exposure: Target Address of exposure: Sangertown Square, New Hartford Wore mask: Yes Symptom Monitoring period: through 11/11/20 Time of exposure: 8 p.m. to 8:20 p.m. Place of exposure: Spirit Halloween Address of exposure: Sangertown Square, New Hartford Wore mask: Yes Symptom Monitoring period: through 11/11/20 10/29/20 Time of exposure: 11:30 a.m. to 11:45 a.m. Place of exposure: Hannaford Address of exposure: 808 W. Chestnut St., Rome Wore mask: Yes Symptom monitoring period: through 11/12/20 Time of exposure: 4 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. Place of exposure: Price Chopper Address of exposure: 1790 Black River Blvd., Rome Wore mask: Yes Symptom Monitoring period: through 11/12/20 10/30/20 Time of exposure: 3 p.m. to 4 p.m. Place of exposure: Mohawk Valley Community College (Early Voting Site) Address of exposure: Jorgensen Center, 1102 Sherman Drive, Utica Wore mask: Yes Symptom Monitoring period: through 11/13/20 Time: 7 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. (employee shift) Place: Black River Ale House Address: 1747 Black River Blvd N., Rome Mask: Yes Monitor through: through 11/13/20

Meanwhile, Herkimer County health officials reported seven new COVID test results on Monday.

This comes after the county reported no new cases for four consecutive days.

Herkimer County's active case total is 27. None are hospitalized.

------------------------------------------------------------