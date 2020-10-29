Oneida -Herkimer Daily COVID-19 Update For October 29

Add 25 new cases to Oneida County's COVID-19 positive test list. Thursday marked another relatively large increase in cases, but some good news as there were no deaths to report and the number of county residents hospitalized was down slightly.

The county's 25 new cases bring the total to-date up to 2,760. The active case total is now 219, the first time the number has risen above 200 since August 2nd. A snapshot of this week's numbers shows a clear rise in the number of new and active cases. In four daily updates since Monday, Oneida County has reported 89 new cases. In comparison, the county reported a total of 186 cases for the entire month of September.

Health officials report a dozen residents hospitalized with the virus. That's down from 14 on Wednesday.

Health officials also released details on 13 potential public exposures in Oneida County on Thursday:

10/21/20 Time of exposure: 12 p.m. to 1 p.m. Place of exposure: Hannaford Address of exposure: 1122 Mohawk St., Utica Wore mask: Yes Symptom Monitoring period: through 11/4/20 10/23/20 Time of exposure: 5:30 a.m. to 7 a.m. (employee shift) Place of exposure: O.B. Training & Sports Performance Address of exposure: 2428 Chenango Road, Utica Wore mask: Yes Symptom monitoring period: through 11/6/20 Time of exposure: 9:30 a.m. to 10:15 a.m. Place of exposure: Hannaford Address of exposure: 4593 Commercial Drive, New Hartford Wore mask: Yes Symptom Monitoring period: through 11/06/20 Time of exposure: 4:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. (employee shift) Place of exposure: O.B. Training & Sports Performance Address of exposure: 2428 Chenango Road, Utica, NY 13502 Wore mask: Yes Symptom monitoring period: through 11/6/20 10/25/20 Time of exposure: 12:30 p.m. to 12:50 p.m. Place of exposure: Target Address of exposure: Sangertown Square, New Hartford Wore mask: Yes Symptom Monitoring period: through 11/08/20 Time of exposure: 1 p.m. to 1:20 p.m. Place of exposure: HomeGoods Address of exposure: Sangertown Square, New Hartford Wore mask: Yes Symptom Monitoring period: through 11/08/20 Time of exposure: 1:30 p.m. to 1:50 p.m. Place of exposure: Boscov’s Address of exposure: Sangertown Square, New Hartford Wore mask: Yes Symptom Monitoring period: through 11/08/20 Time of exposure: 2 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. (employee shift) Place of exposure: Dollar General Address of exposure: New Hartford Shopping Center Wore mask: Yes Symptom Monitoring period: up to 11/8/20 Time of exposure: 2:30 p.m. to 3 p.m. Place of exposure: Big Lots Address of exposure: 4645 Commercial Drive, New Hartford Wore mask: Yes Symptom Monitoring period: through 11/8/20 Time of exposure: 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. Place of exposure: Delmonico’s Italian Steakhouse Address of exposure: 147 N. Genesee St., Utica Wore mask: Yes, but not while seated Symptom monitoring period: 11/8/20 10/26/20 Time of exposure: 5:30 a.m. to 10 a.m. (employee shift) Place of exposure: O.B. Training & Sports Performance Address of exposure: 2428 Chenango Road, Utica Wore mask: Yes Symptom monitoring period: through 11/9/20 10/27/20 Time of exposure: 3:45 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. (employee shift) Place of exposure: O.B. Training & Sports Performance Address of exposure: 2428 Chenango Road, Utica Wore mask: Yes Symptom monitoring period: through 11/10/20

And, good news out of Herkimer County on Thursday as county health officials reported no news positive test results.

There are 26 active, known cases in Herkimer County. None are hospitalized.

------------------------------------------------------------------------------------