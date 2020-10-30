Oneida County ended the work week on Friday with adding another 20 new COVID-19 cases. Fortunately, there were again no local deaths to report in Oneida or Herkimer Counties, but the active case total in Oneida County continued to climb heading into Halloween weekend.

Of the 20 cases Oneida County health officials reported Friday, just one is a nursing home resident. The number of county residents hospitalized with the virus is back up to 14, as Oneida County added two new hospitalizations on Friday.

And, Oneida County's active case total again reached it's highest point in more than three months. Last Friday, the active, known case total was 125. On Hallow's Eve, it is 231 that largest number of active cases at one time since July 22.

Two dozen new potential public health exposures were released on Friday afternoon:

10/18/20 Time of exposure: 10:30 a.m. to 12 p.m. Place of exposure: Crosspoint Church Address of exposure: 317 Oriskany Blvd., Whitesboro Wore mask: Yes Symptom Monitoring period: through 11/1/20 10/20/20 Time of exposure: Early morning (Patient doesn’t remember exact time, but was there about 30 minutes.) Place of exposure: Walmart Address of exposure: Commercial Drive, New Hartford Wore mask: Yes Symptom monitoring period: 11/3/20 Time of exposure: Late morning (Patient doesn’t remember exact time, but was there about 20 minutes.) Place of exposure: BJ’s Wholesale Club Address of exposure: 400 River Road, Utica Wore mask: Yes Symptom monitoring period: through 11/3/20 Time of exposure: 5 p.m. to 6 p.m. Place of exposure: Walmart Address of exposure: 710 Horatio St., Utica Wore mask: Yes Symptom monitoring period: through 11/3/20 Time of exposure: 6:15 p.m. to 8:15 p.m. Place of exposure: The Mill Address of exposure: 611 E. Dominick St., Rome Wore mask: Yes, but not when seated. Symptom Monitoring period: up to 11/3/20 10/21/20 Time of exposure: 9 a.m. to 9:30 a.m. Place of exposure: Hannaford Address of exposure: 50 Kellogg Road, New Hartford Wore mask: Yes Symptom Monitoring period: through 11/4/20 Time of exposure: 9:30 a.m. to 10 a.m. Place of exposure: Walgreens Address of exposure: 49 Kellogg, New Hartford Wore mask: Yes Symptom Monitoring period: through 11/4/20 Time of exposure: 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. Place of exposure: Joan’s Diner Address of exposure: 3480 Oneida St., Chadwicks Wore mask: Yes, except when eating. Symptom Monitoring period: through 11/4/20 Time of exposure: 6 p.m. to 8:15 p.m. Place of exposure: AMF Pin-O-Rama Lanes Address of exposure: 1724 Genesee St., Utica Wore mask: Yes Symptom Monitoring period: up to 11/4/20 10/22/20 Time of exposure: 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. Place of exposure: Hannaford Address of exposure: 50 Kellogg Road, New Hartford Wore mask: Yes Symptom Monitoring period: through 11/5/20 Time of exposure: 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. Place of exposure: Joan’s Diner Address of exposure: 3480 Oneida St., Chadwicks Wore mask: Yes, except when eating. Symptom Monitoring period: through 11/5/20 Time of exposure: 5:45 p.m. to 8:15 p.m. Place of exposure: AMF Pin-O-Rama Lanes Address of exposure: 1724 Genesee St., Utica Wore mask: Yes Symptom Monitoring period: up to 11/5/20 10/23/20 Time of exposure: 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. Place of exposure: Hannaford Address of exposure: 50 Kellogg Road, New Hartford Wore mask: Yes Symptom Monitoring period: through 11/6/20 Time of exposure: 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. Place of exposure: Joan’s Diner Address of exposure: 3480 Oneida St., Chadwicks Wore mask: Yes, except when eating. Symptom Monitoring period: through 11/6/20 Time of exposure: 5 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Place of exposure: The Fitness Mill Address of exposure: 587 Main St., New York Mills Wore mask: Yes Symptom monitoring period: through 11/6/20 Business informed: Yes 10/24/20 Time of exposure: 1:30 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. Place of exposure: Bella Vita Salon Address of exposure: 4 Riverside Drive, Utica Wore mask: No Symptom monitoring period: through 11/7/20 10/26/20 Time of exposure: 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. Place of exposure: Joan’s Diner Address of exposure: 3480 Oneida St., Chadwicks Wore mask: Yes, except when eating. Symptom Monitoring period: through 11/9/20 10/27/20 Time of exposure: 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. Place of exposure: Hannaford Address of exposure: 50 Kellogg Road, New Hartford Wore mask: Yes Symptom Monitoring period: through 11/10/20 Time of exposure: 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. Place of exposure: Joan’s Diner Address of exposure: 3480 Oneida St., Chadwicks Wore mask: Yes, except when eating. Symptom Monitoring period: through 11/10/20 10/28/20 Time of exposure: 9 a.m. to 9:30 a.m. Place of exposure: Hannaford Address of exposure: 50 Kellogg Road, New Hartford Wore mask: Yes Symptom Monitoring period: through 11/11/20 Time of exposure: 9:30 a.m. to 10 a.m. Place of exposure: Walgreens Address of exposure: 49 Kellogg Road, New Hartford Wore mask: Yes Symptom Monitoring period: through 11/11/20 Time of exposure: 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. Place of exposure: Joan’s Diner Address of exposure: 3480 Oneida St., Chadwicks Wore mask: Yes, except when eating. Symptom Monitoring period: through 11/11/20 Time of exposure: 12:45 p.m. to 1: 15 p.m. Place of exposure: T.P. Brake and Muffler Address of exposure: 1205 Oriskany Blvd., Utica Wore mask: Yes Symptom Monitoring period: through 11/11/20 10/29/20 Time of exposure: 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. Place of exposure: Joan’s Diner Address of exposure: 3480 Oneida St., Chadwicks Wore mask: Yes, except when eating. Symptom Monitoring period: through 11/12/20

Herkimer County's positive coronavirus tests remain low with a second consecutive day of no new cases.

Herkimer County remains with zero residents hospitalized for treatment of the virus. The active case total is 26

--------------------------------------------------------------