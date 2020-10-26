Oneida and Herkimer county officials reported a total of ten new COVID-19 cases and no new deaths on Monday.

Oneida County

Oneida County is seeing an increase in cases over the last two weeks. The county's rolling three day average rose over the weekend to highest level it's been in nearly three months. After reporting a total of 93 cases during the previous week (Mon-Sun), Oneida County began this week with six new cases. The number of active cases in the county rose to 167, the highest it has been since early August.

Also, the number of county residents hospitalized with the virus rose to 14 on Monday. Again, while not a huge number, it's the highest it's been in over three months (July 22). The largest number of Oneida County residents to be hospitalized with the virus since the pandemic came in late May and early June, when that number was above 50 for several days, according to the county database.

Of the 14 currently hospitalized, health officials say 13 are in Oneida County. Three of the 14 are nursing home residents, officials noted.

The following potential public health exposures were reported on Monday:

10/20/20 Time of exposure: 12 p.m. to 7 p.m. (employee shift) Place of exposure: Pet Supplies Plus Address of exposure: 4488 Commercial Drive, New Hartford Wore mask: Yes Symptom Monitoring period: through 11/3/20 10/21/20 Time of exposure: 9 a.m. to 3:10 p.m. (employee shift) Place of exposure: Pet Supplies Plus Address of exposure: 4488 Commercial Drive, New Hartford Wore mask: Yes Symptom Monitoring period: through 11/4/20 10/23/20 Time of exposure: 12 p.m. to 7 p.m. (employee shift) Place of exposure: Pet Supplies Plus Address of exposure: 4488 Commercial Drive, New Hartford Wore mask: Yes Symptom Monitoring period: through 11/6/20 10/24/20 Time of exposure: 12 p.m. to 1 p.m. (employee shift) Place of exposure: Pet Supplies Plus Address of exposure: 4488 Commercial Drive, New Hartford Wore mask: Yes Symptom Monitoring period: through 11/7/20 10/24/20 Time of exposure: 10:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. Place of exposure: Castlewood Cafe Address of exposure: 1307 Champlin Ave., Utica Wore mask: Yes, except while eating. Symptom Monitoring period: through 11/7/20

Herkimer County

While Oneida County is seeing a noticeable increase in cases this month, Herkimer County has remained relatively flat.

The county reported four new cases on Monday. The active case total rose to 27. There are no Herkimer County residents hospitalized for treatment of the virus, according to health officials.

---------------------------------------------------------------------------