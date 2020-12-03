Another record day for Oneida County when it comes to the wrath of coronavirus.

Thursday's daily report included four new COVID deaths and a record 255 new cases. And, for the eleventh day in a row, the county has set a new record for active cases, which have now grown to 2,059.

Consider that during the county's first wave, the largest number of known active cases at one time peaked at 401.

The most recent deaths bring the county's total up to 154. Of those, 139 were 65 years of age or older, 14 are in the 45-64 age bracket, and among the most recent deaths reported was a local resident in the 18-44 age bracket.

The number of residents hospitalized was up a tick, from 78 to 79 on Wednesday. County health officials say 72 are hospitalized in-county and 7 outside the county; 18 of those hospitalized are nursing home residents.

Enter your number to get our free mobile app

The virus spread also continues in Herkimer County, although not on the scale of Oneida County.

Thirty new COVID positive test results were announced Thursday by the county. After setting a record of 292 active cases earlier this week, Herkimer County's active case total is down slightly to 262.

There are eight Herkimer County residents hospitalized with coronavirus, health officials report.

-----------------------------------------