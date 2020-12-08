The trend continued Tuesday in the Mohawk Valley, as health officials in Oneida County announced another death and over 200 new cases. Meanwhile, Herkimer County set records for new and active cases.

Oneida County

In Oneida County, local officials report another COVID-19 death involving a county resident. It is the county 162nd death, and the deceased was a nursing home resident, health officials said. Oneida County has lost at least one life to the virus every for the first week of December, with now 13 deaths reported this month.

Hospitalizations involving Oneida County residents soared to 113. Mohawk Valley Health System is caring for 82 COVID positive patients, Rome Memorial is treating 22 and nine more are being cared for outside Oneida County.

The county also added another 203 cases, bringing the total number of positive test results up to 6,585 since March. And, for the 16th day in a row, Oneida County has set a new high for active cases, now at 2,751.

Herkimer County

Meanwhile, Herkimer County is also smashing its old COVID highs, but on a smaller scale.

The county set a record for new COVID cases in a single day, as health officials announced 54 positive test results on Tuesday. Those number helped push the county's active case total to a new height. There are now 351 active known cases in Herkimer County.

Hospitalizations remained flat, with eight county residents receiving hospital care for the virus.

COVID-19's death toll in Herkimer County remained 14.

