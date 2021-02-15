Oneida-Herkimer Daily COVID Update for February 15

The latest COVID-19 numbers are out for Oneida and Herkimer counties and show a continued decline in new positive cases.

Oneida County reported 30 new cases on Monday - one tenth of the new daily cases the county was seeing during the height of the holiday surge. The county did report two new COVID deaths in Monday's update. Oneida County's death toll from the virus is now 380.

Oneida County's active case total dropped to 882, the first time that total has been under 900 in three months.

Also, continuing to drop is the number of Oneida County residents hospitalized with the virus, now at 57. Of those, 52 are being cared for in-county, at either MVHS or Rome Health (formerly Rome Memorial), while five are hospitalized out-of county.

Herkimer County reported eleven new cases on Monday and no new deaths.

Despite the low total of new cases, Herkimer County did see and increase in active cases and hospitalizations.

The number of county residents increased from 20 to 25, while the active case total increased from 140 to 150.

