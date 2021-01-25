Mixed COVID-19 news on Monday as both Oneida and Herkimer counties saw new case totals decrease, however the two counties reported a total of 8 local deaths.

Herkimer County added six of those eight deaths. The county has now last 57 residents to the deadly virus.

Herkimer County added 37 new cases Monday, as its active cases total dropped to 811. Last week, that active case total topped 1,100. Also down is the number of county residents hospitalized with the virus, now at 33, after being as high as 57 last week.

Oneida County reported two new deaths in Monday's update, as the county has now lost 319 residents to COVID-19.

The daily new case total has been on a steady decline for the past week and that continued Monday with 83 new cases. It was the first time Oneida County had fewer that 100 new cases in a single day since November 27, the day after Thanksgiving.

Meanwhile, the county's active case total was down slightly to 7,053.

The number of county residents hospitalized for treatment of coronavirus has been relatively flat for the last week. The number was 157 in Monday's report which includes 140 patients hospitalized in local facilities and 17 hospitalized out-of-county.

