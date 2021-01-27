Oneida-Herkimer Daily COVID Update for January 27

Oneida County has lost seven more residents to COVID-19.

In the latest update of coronavirus cases locally, county health officials announced the seven new deaths. Oneida County has now lost 327 residents to the virus - 186 have died since Thanksgiving.

Meanwhile, for the third day in a row, the county had a new positive case total under 100. The 95 new cases announced Wednesday moved total to-date to 17,709. The county's active cases total few by approximately 50 from the previous day, to 6,820.

The number of county residents hospitalized with the virus was down again in Wednesday's report, to 139.

County Executive Anthony Picente is hosting a Facebook Live townhall this evening at 6:00 p.m. Earlier on Wednesday, the county also announced it had received another 500 doses of the vaccine.

Herkimer County did not report any COVID-19 deaths in Wednesday's update. The county did add 77 new positive cases.

The county's active case total was down slightly, to 865.

Herkimer County, though, did report 8 new COVID hospitalizations, jumping from 33 to 41 from Tuesday to Wednesday.

