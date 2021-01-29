Oneida-Herkimer Daily COVID Update for January 29

Oneida and Herkimer counties both saw a drop in new COVID-19 cases in Friday's reports, however, Oneida County again reported virus related deaths.

Three more Oneida County residents were lost to COVID-19, as the county has now seen 334 deaths attributed to coronavirus. There were 72 new positive cases in Oneida County, the fourth time in five days the county had a new positive case total under 100, after a two-month stretch that saw the county's daily new cases totals well into triple-digits.

The active case total again dropped significantly in Friday's update, now at 4,025 after topping 7,000 earlier this week. And, hospitalizations among county residents was down again on Friday, now at 130.

Herkimer County also saw a relatively low number of new cases in Friday's report, with 45 new positive test results.

The county did not report any deaths.

Herkimer County's active case total was down a bit, from 825 to 770. Meanwhile, hospitalizations also declined from the previous day, from 44 to 38.

