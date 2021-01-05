Oneida-Herkimer Daily COVID Update For January 5

Oneida County Executive Anthony Picente canceled Tuesday's planned COVID-19 update just minutes after receiving word that he had tested positive for coronavirus.

The news caught many off guard, possibly Picente himself, who said during a Facebook LIVE stream: ''I can't tell you how protective I've been and how cautious I've been...My office, myself, even my wife. I've been getting tested twice a week since May of last year. We isolate when we're not in this office. Obviously, in the office we keep our distance, wear masks...''

Later in the afternoon, Oneida County's daily report showed five more deaths among county residents, along with another 207 new cases. The number of hospitalized residents continued to hover above 180, however, earlier Tuesday MVHS Chief Physician Executive, Dr. Kent Hall indicated there were upwards of 40 patients at MVHS hospitals who had overcome their symptoms and were only awaiting a negative COVID-19 test to be released. That sometimes, though, can take several days.

Oneida County's overall death toll from the virus is now 248.

Herkimer County's update on Tuesday brought triple-digit new cases, a significant increase for a county of its size.

After reporting 13 virus deaths since Christmas Day, Herkimer County reported no new fatalities in Tuesday's report.

The county's active case total has now grown above 1,200.

The number of hospitalized county residents is 51.

