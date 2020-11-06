Friday marked the second largest single-day total for new COVID-19 cases in Oneida County since the coronavirus pandemic began, as health officials reported 50 new positive test results.

The new cases bring the county's total to-date up to 2,976. Health officials did say on Friday they deducted one case from previous total after further investigation. The only single-day total larger than the 50 announced on Friday came back on May 4th, when 63 cases were announced, but it is worth noting the total of 63 was largely attributed to an outbreak of over more than 100 cases at Green Empire Farms in Madison County - many of whose season workers were staying at Oneida County hotels, officials said at that time.

Since Monday, Oneida County has 151 new cases. As of Friday afternoon, it's three-day rolling average had grown to 35 cases per day, the largest three-day average case total the county has ever seen.

County residents hospitalized with the virus also rose on Friday to 27. Consider that back on October 15th, that number was just 1.

The county reported no new fatalities on Friday, after reporting one each on Wednesday and Thursday.

The active cases total is 338.

And the county again announced several new potential public health exposures:

10/27/20 Time of exposure: 1:30 p.m. to 3 p.m. Place of exposure: Retro Fitness Address of exposure: 5123 Commercial Drive, Yorkville Wore mask: Yes Symptom Monitoring period: through 11/10/20 Time of exposure: 6 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Place of exposure: Killabrew Saloon Address of exposure: 10 Clinton Road, New Hartford Wore mask: Yes, except while seated. Symptom Monitoring period: through 11/10/20 10/28/20 Time of exposure: 8 a.m. to 8:15 a.m. Place of exposure: Dollar General Address of exposure: 34 Chenango Ave S., Clinton Wore mask: Yes Symptom Monitoring period: through 11/11/20 Time of exposure: 1:30 p.m. to 3 p.m. Place of exposure: Retro Fitness Address of exposure: 5123 Commercial Drive, Yorkville Wore mask: Yes Symptom Monitoring period: through 11/11/20 10/29/20 Time of exposure: 1:30 p.m. to 3 p.m. Place of exposure: Retro Fitness Address of exposure: 5123 Commercial Drive, Yorkville Wore mask: Yes Symptom Monitoring period: through 11/12/20 10/30/20 Time of exposure: 10:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. Place of exposure: Walmart Address of exposure: 710 Horatio St., Utica Wore mask: Yes Symptom monitoring period: through 11/13/20 Place of exposure: Price Chopper Time of exposure: 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. Address of exposure: 1917 Genesee St., Utica Wore mask: Yes Symptom Monitoring period: through 11/13/20 10/31/20 Time of exposure: 3 p.m. to 4 p.m. Place of exposure: Applebee’s Grill & Bar Address of exposure: 300 River Road, Utica Wore mask: Yes, except while seated. Symptom Monitoring period: through 11/14/20 11/1/20 Time of exposure: 9:30 a.m. to 11 a.m. Place of exposure: Abundant Life Community Church Address of exposure: 86 Mexico St., Camden Wore mask: Yes Symptom Monitoring period: through 11/15/20 Time period of exposure: 5 p.m. to 6 p.m. Place of exposure: Sumo Japanese Steak House Address of exposure: 4671 Commercial Drive, New Hartford Wore mask: Yes, except while seated. Symptom Monitoring period: through 11/15/20 11/3/20 Time of exposure: 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. Place of exposure: Maynard Fire Department (voting site) Address of exposure: 9500 Maynard Drive, Marcy Wore mask: Yes Symptom monitoring period: through 11/17/20 11/4/20 Time of exposure: 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Place of exposure: Delmonico’s Italian Steakhouse (employee shift) Address of exposure: 151 North Genesee St., Utica Wore mask: Yes Symptom Monitoring period: through 11/18/20

Herkimer County again posted a relatively large number of new cases Friday for a county that had become accustomed to reporting two or fewer cases per day.

The ten new positive tests reported Friday brings the active case total to 51.

Good news continued on one front as Herkimer County again reported no county residents hospitalized with the virus.

---------------------------------------------------------