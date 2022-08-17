This Upstate New York Swim Area Is Now Closed Due To Dangerous Algae

Unfortunately the swimming area at this one Upstate New York beach is now closed due to dangerous algae.

Verona Beach State Park has been closed due to the presence of harmful algal blooms. They made the announcement on the Verona Beach State Park Facebook page. According to that post, the beach would remain closed until further notice.

Visitors may sunbathe on the sand but are advised not to go into the water. However, the park's Splash Pad remains open."

The hours for the Splash Pad are 9:00AM-8:00PM everyday.

Visitors to the beach are also warned that blooms can make pets sick and to keep them away from the water. If contact does occur, skin should be rinsed with clean water. If symptoms occur, contact a medical provider.

According to NOAA, Harmful algal blooms, or HABs, occur when colonies of algae grow out of control and produce toxic or harmful effects on people, fish, shellfish, marine mammals and birds. The human illnesses caused by HABs, though rare, can be debilitating or even fatal.

Under the right conditions, algae may grow out of control — and a few of these “blooms” produce toxins that can kill fish, mammals and birds, and may cause human illness or even death in extreme cases. Other algae are nontoxic, but eat up all of the oxygen in the water as they decay, clog the gills of fish and invertebrates, or smother corals and submerged aquatic vegetation."

Park personnel said they were "hoping" the water would be tested today and anticipated the water would need to remain closed to swimmers and boaters for "at least a couple more days."

Check It Out: 6 Splash Pads in Central New York to Enjoy This Summer Water you waiting for? If you're looking to cool down this summer, visit one of these Splash Pads!

[PLEASE NOTE: Some of these are not yet open for the season, but will soon!]

Top 5 Largest Lakes In New York State Did you know that New York State has more than 7,600 freshwater lakes , ponds and reservoirs, as well as portions of two of the five Great Lakes? Have you ever wondered what are the largest lakes?