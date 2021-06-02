An Oneida man with a prior conviction for Child Pornography charges has once again been convicted of similar crimes.

Acting U.S. Attorney Antoinette Bacon of the Northern District of New York says 55-year-old Greg Gauthier plead guilty Tuesday to one count of Distribution of Child Porn and one count of Possession of Child Porn. Gauthier made his plea to Senior United States District Judge Thomas J. McAvoy.

As part of his guilty plea, Gauthier admitted to using a social media messaging platform to distribute the pornographic images and videos of children over the internet. Bacon says he also admitted to possessing several images on his personal cell phone device. All told, Gauthier has a total of 71 photos and 98 videos depicting child pornography on his personal device.

This is not the first time Gauthier has been convicted on Child Pornography charges. Officials say Gauthier was convicted in Oneida County Court back in 2014 on charges of Possessing A Sexual Performance by A Child, and Promoting a Sexual Performance by a Child, in violation of the New York State Penal Law. As a result of that conviction Gauthier was sentenced to 16 months to 4 years for that conviction and was forced to register as a level 2 sex offender.

Gauthier is set to be sentenced on October 5th, 2021 and at that sentencing he faces at least 15 years in prison with a maximum sentence of 60 years, according to Bacon. In addition to the prison time Gauthier will face a term of post-release supervision of anywhere from 5 years to life.

