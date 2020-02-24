Oneida Man Injured In Snowmobile Accident

An Oneida man was injured in an early morning snowmobile accident in the area of Route 13 and Vienna Road in the Town of Verona.

The Oneida County Sheriff’s Office say 50-year old Milton Lighthall’s snowmobile struck a drainage ditch, damaging the front end of the sled.

Deputies say Lighthall was unable to walk because of his injuries and spent almost five hours at the scene of the accident before help was notified.

Lighthall was airlifted to University Hospital in Syracuse with non-life threatening injuries.

No tickets have been issued and the accident remains under investigation.