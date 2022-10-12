Oneonta Man Caught Cutting Catalytic Converter at Car Lot

New York State Police say a homeless man was caught red-handed cutting out a catalytic converter from a vehicle at an Oneonta car dealership.

Troopers say they responded to a call made to Otsego County 911 that reported a larceny in progress at a business on New York Route 23 in Oneonta.

The responding Trooper reports on arrival, 31-year-old Jesse Sklenarik was found being held down by an employee of Certified Auto.

Getty Images/ Stefan Redel Getty Images/ Stefan Redel loading...

The employee said they saw Sklenarik attempting to cut the catalytic converter off a vehicle on the dealership property.

Sklenarik is charged with misdemeanor Attempted Petit Larceny.

Thefts of the valuable auto part have been rampant in the region in several months as thieves steal the items from auto shops, dealerships, businesses and even people’s driveways. One report of a catalytic converter theft in the region in January even involved the theft was from a vehicle used by a cemetery in Ithaca.

Get our free mobile app

The equipment can bring several hundred dollars in retail or for scrap to have the metal melted down but the damage to the victims’ vehicle can be much more expensive.

In accounts of recent thefts in New York and the Northern Tier of Pennsylvania, values been placed as high as $3,000.

The New York State Department of Transportation says some areas of the state have experienced a 200% increase in thefts this year.

In May, the DMV announced a new initiative that allows auto dealers to etch a traceable serial number into the part that can be clearly seen and quickly linked back to the vehicle from which it was taken.

This past spring, the DMV said a continued increase in the value of precious metals was making the theft of the items even more enticing.

Since announcing the program, the DMV was working with auto dealers’ associations to distribute etching kits.

LOOK: See how much gasoline cost the year you started driving To find out more about how has the price of gas changed throughout the years, Stacker ran the numbers on the cost of a gallon of gasoline for each of the last 84 years. Using data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics (released in April 2020), we analyzed the average price for a gallon of unleaded regular gasoline from 1976 to 2020 along with the Consumer Price Index (CPI) for unleaded regular gasoline from 1937 to 1976, including the absolute and inflation-adjusted prices for each year.

Read on to explore the cost of gas over time and rediscover just how much a gallon was when you first started driving.

