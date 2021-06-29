Hey Central New Yorkers! Stop complaining about the heat. I know, it's so humid but think about the temperatures we have to endure here year round. Two months of "oppressive" heat is not that big a deal.

I personally am glad to see temperatures in the 90s and who cares about a little humidity. We have it lucky that we're still in double digits. Areas of the Northwest and as far east of that as Las Vegas are experiencing temperatures in the hundreds! People can say all they want that it's a dry heat and it's no big deal, but come on...it's in the TRIPLE DIGITS.

Lest we all forget that nearly two months ago in the month of May we had an average temperature of 65.3 degrees Fahrenheit. You want to know the average low temperature? 45.9 degrees, all according to weather-us.com. One of the best parts about beating the heat in Upstate New York is that there is no shortage of lakes, swimming holes, pools or public beaches.

If you're hot and you don't have a home with air conditioning or a window or portable air conditioner you can visit the following,

Delta Lake State Park

Sylvan Beach

Verona State Park

The Adirondacks

Glimmerglass State Park

I know that this only scratches the surface, but seriously enjoy this weather while we have it. Realistically and technically with the calendar summer lasts as long as the other seasons, but the majority of you believe dealing with heat and sun is a lot better than snow, ice and wind chill. People move to other states to avoid that! Enjoy all the positive aspects of living in a state with four seasons and access to any recreational activity you could ever hope for.

Here's the biggest kicker...how many hurricanes, wildfires, floods (I know we get some), tornadoes, or earthquakes do we get? Just think about that.

