CNY Firefighter Who Rescues Others Now Needs Help After Losing Home in Blaze

Small communities really do rally around each other. Neighbors are coming together to help an Oriskany Falls firefighter who lost everything when his own house caught fire.

The blaze broke out at Erik and Kim Pedersen's home on Main Street Monday morning. Luckily, everyone managed to escape, with the help of a good samaritan driving by. "James Simonds pulled over before anyone could arrive and helped the father get everyone out," said Shelley Jaquay Stuttler. However, they weren't able to save 3 pets inside the home.

Credit - Oriskany Falls Fire Dept. via Facebook

Kim Pedersen and one child were taken to the hospital for safety precautions after suffering smoke inhalation.

Firefighters arrived and knocked the bulk of the fire down within minutes.

Erik Pedersen is a fellow firefighter who spends his life helping others. Now he's the one who needs help and his neighbors and answering the call, collecting clothes and donations.

Credit - Oriskany Falls Fire Dept. via Facebook

"We have received an enormous amount of clothes and shoe donations for the kids," said Kristi Rose who started collecting hours after the fire broke out. "There's so much they don’t even know what to do with everything."

A GoFundMe has been set up to help the family with food, personal hygiene products, and a vehicle damaged due to the fire.

Monetary donations can also be sent through Venmo @x20kristi04x or dropped off at the Oriskany Falls Fire Department.

"These are not houses, they are homes for our neighbors, friends, and families," Debra Bowers Atkinson said. "I praise our communities for all the help in the family's time of need."

The overflow of support from the community has been overwhelming for the Pedersens. "The family is so grateful for the overflow of support," said Rose. "It really goes to show how amazing people are out there with everything else going on."

