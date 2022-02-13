Teen Stuck in Super Soupy Bowl of Dirt and Mud Lucky to Be Alive

A teenager is lucky to be alive after falling into a pit full of mud and loose dirt.

The Oneida County Sheriff's Office says they were called to the Hanson Quarry located on Route 12b in the Town of Marshall for a report of a person stuck in the mud at approximately 12:20pm on Saturday, February 12, 2022. Deputies from the Oneida County Sheriff's Office and firefighters from the Oriskany Falls Fire Department were dispatched to the scene.

When emergency responders arrived the father of the 15-year-old was waiting to direct rescue crews to the area where the young man was stuck.

According to a written release, "The youth was walking his dogs at the time and attempted to climb up the pile of material which essentially caused a small landslide. The slide consumed the youth and buried him from the waist down. The youth called his father on his cell phone and his father was able to locate him using a tracking app on the phone."

Deputy Brian Warcup says that the teen was "buried up to his waist in mud and loose dirt and unable to free himself."

Firefighters from the Oriskany Falls Fire Department put themselves at risk during the rescue, getting stuck in the dirt and materials themselves to free the young man. The rescue took almost two hours. Crews were assisted by monitoring from the staff from Hanson Aggregates

The young man was brought to the road by firefighters and then brought to the hospital by Central Oneida County Ambulance. Authorities say he was treated for injuries described as "minor" and for "slight exposure to the elements."

The quarry was closed at the time, police say, and there are "No Trespassing" signs posted. Authorities say that these signs are visible. Deputy Warcup says that there was no damage to quarry property.

Names are not being released because of the age of the young man.

The Oneida County Sheriff's Office says that the investigation is continuing.

[AUTHOR'S NOTE: This post is for informational purposes and is based largely on information from the Oneida County Sheriff's Office. No charges were filed at the time of this posting but, as charges are pending, the reader is reminded that all persons charged are innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law. At the time of this posting no additional information is available.]

