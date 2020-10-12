Otsego County Man Arrested For Holding Mass Gathering

Otsego County Sheriff's Office

An Otsego County man has been arrested for disobeying a cease and desist order and sponsoring a mass gathering over the weekend in violation of Governor Cuomo’s COVID-19 restrictions.

The Otsego County Sheriff’s Office says 55-year old George Knarich held a music festival in the Town of New Lisbon on Saturday despite orders to cease and desist.

The festival was expected to draw a crowd of 700 to 1,500 people to property on Allen Road.

Knarich was charged with trespass and criminal nuisance.

