Otsego County Teen Facing Child Porn Charges

An Otsego County teen is facing felony charges after police allegedly found him in possession of hundreds of images depicting child pornography.

Members of the State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigation and Computer Crimes Unit arrested the 17-year-old from Otego after an investigation revealed he was in possession of and promoting images consistent with child sexual exploitation.

The arrest was the result of a cyber tip received by the New York State Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force.

Investigators found 233 videos and 68 images depicting child pornography.

The teen, whose name is not being released, is charged with promoting a sexual performance by a child and possessing a sexual performance by a child, both felonies.

He was issued appearance tickets to the Otsego County Court-Youth Part.for May 11

The Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force is located at the State Police Division Headquarters in Albany.

It joins the New York State Police, the New York State Attorney General's Office, and the New York State Division of Criminal Justice Services in an effort to combat Internet crimes against children.

If you have information that the Internet or a computer is being used to victimize a child, please call the Task Force at the 24-hour hotline 1-877-474-KIDS.

You can also submit an online tip.

[AUTHOR'S NOTE: This post is for informational purposes and is based largely on information received from the New York State Police. The reader is reminded that all suspects and arrested persons are innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law.]

