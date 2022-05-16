Out of Respect Garth Brooks Postpones Buffalo Ticket Sales After Mass Shooting

You'll have to wait a little longer to buy tickets to see Garth Brooks at Highmark Stadium in Buffalo, New York this summer.

Tickets for the show at the home of the Buffalo Bills were supposed to go on sale Friday, May 20. Out of respect, Garth Brooks has decided to postpone the Buffalo on-sale date. The concert will still take place Saturday, July 23, 7:00 PM at Highmark Stadium.

"At some point, the healing in Buffalo will begin and the city will sing again. But for now, we pause out of respect for what the great community of Buffalo is going through, and we stand beside all of those who are hurting and confused by such an unthinkable act," said Garth Brooks.

A new on-sale date for Garth's first stadium show in Buffalo will be announced in the coming weeks.

Garth in Buffalo

Garth Brooks, the number one selling solo artist in U.S. history with 157 million records sold, will return to Western New York for the first time in over 7 years. The Highmark Stadium show is the last major stadium concert appearance in New York State.

When tickets do go on sale, there is an 8-ticket limit for the in-the-round seating at Highmark Stadium.

$98.95

ONLY 3 Ways to Buy

1) Ticketmaster.com/garthbrooks

2) The Garth Brooks Line at Ticketmaster 1-877-654-2784

3) The Ticketmaster app

Fans are encouraged to go to Ticketmaster.com/GarthBrooks and click on “On Sale Tips & Hints” to create an account or refresh their existing Ticketmaster account for a quicker purchasing experience when tickets go on sale.

Garth in Utica

Brooks has come a long way since opening for Kenny Rogers at the Utica Aud, a concert he remembers fondly. "It was a lot of fun. Nobody in their right mind would have given a cowboy from Oklahoma any kind of stage time in the Northeast. Kenny was so sweet to us and took us places that would have never let us in."

Garth Brooks Buffalo Concert Proves He's Still Got It After taking 18 years off to raise his daughters, Garth Brooks proves he's still got it, picking up where he left off nearly 2 decades ago at a concert for thousands of fans.