One of the biggest stars in country music is bringing his massive concert to the Buffalo Bills stadium for the first time in history this summer.

Garth Brooks, the number one selling solo artist in U.S. history with 157 million records sold, will return to Western New York for the first time in over 7 years. He's bringing his tour to Highmark Stadium, the last major stadium concert appearance in New York State.

Return to New York

Garth is excited to return to the Empire State where he says it reminds him of his home in Oklahoma.

"You guys are just like us. You get out of Manhattan and it's just farms and blue-collar people like I was raised. Our accents may not be the same but we're the exact same people and it's like coming home."

Highmark Stadium Show

Mark your calendars! The Garth Brooks concert at Highmark Stadium is Saturday, July 23. Only one more stadium concert will be announced on this tour so you don't want to miss out. And with more than 77 cities already setting all-time attendance records, it's sure to be a big crowd.

Tickets

Tickets go on sale Friday, May 20 at 10:00 AM. There is an 8-ticket limit for the in-the-round seating at Highmark Stadium.

$98.95

ONLY 3 Ways to Buy

1) Ticketmaster.com/garthbrooks

2) The Garth Brooks Line at Ticketmaster 1-877-654-2784

3) The Ticketmaster app

Fans are encouraged to go to Ticketmaster.com/GarthBrooks and click on “On Sale Tips & Hints” to create an account or refresh their existing Ticketmaster account for a quicker purchasing experience when tickets go on sale.

Garth in Utica

Brooks has come a long way since opening for Kenny Rogers at the Utica Aud, a concert he remembers fondly. "It was a lot of fun. Nobody in their right mind would have given a cowboy from Oklahoma any kind of stage time in the Northeast. Kenny was so sweet to us and took us places that would have never let us in."

Tad & I were fortunate to catch Garth the last time he came through New York and despite an 18-year break, he had the same energy, running all over the stage, performing to every corner of the stadium, singing all his classics for almost two and a half hours. It was the loudest crowd I’ve ever heard and a concert I would never miss.

Garth puts on the greatest concert of any performer in any genre of music, hands down! He's just a really nice guy too.

