Owen Wilson Comedy Filmed In Saratoga Springs Sets Release Date

Ever since Owen Wilson spent a bunch of time in the Spa City filming scenes for a new comedy, locals have been eagerly anticipating its theatrical release.

Back in April 2021 there were Owen Wilson sightings everywhere in Saratoga Springs as he not only spent time in the Spa City filming some scenes for his new movie "Paint," he also spent plenty of time enjoying all that 'Toga has to offer!

From enjoying the local farmers' market, to checking out one of the city's great local smoke shops, Owen made it a point to mix some local play into his work.

Owen Wilson Comedy "Paint" Sets Release Date

Now, almost 2 years after that filming session, "Paint" is set to be released. Deadline says the film is centered around "... Vermont’s No. 1 public television painter who is convinced he has it all… until a younger, better artist steals everything (and everyone) Carl loves.

If you have seen photos of Wilson in costume for this one, it seems the character's look was inspired by the legendary Bob Ross!

If you are ready to see Saratoga Springs on the big screen Deadline says "Paint" will premiere in theaters on April 28, 2023. It will stream on AMC+ later in the year.

