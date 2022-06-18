An abandoned building in Saratoga County, famous for its hauntings as well as its history, is now on the market.

The Saratoga County Homestead, a building that opened as a tuberculosis clinic in the early 1900's, has been abandoned for decades. Years of neglect and the effects of nature have taken a serious toll on the building, yet because of its relatively solid brick & steel structure, the shell has remained surprisingly intact.

The Homestead has been designated a historic building by New York State. According to the sign outside, it opened in 1914 for tuberculosis patients and operated in that capacity until 1960. In 1961 it was turned into a county nursing home and closed permanently in 1979.

In 2019 the building was purchased by a military veteran in Texas with the hopes of renovating it into a veteran's retreat.

Over the past two or three years, the building has been a popular destination for ghost tours. Haunted Nights, owned by South Glens Falls Paranormal Society Founder Steve Brodt, has led tours of the former hospital with proceeds helping to fix it up. It was the subject of a paranormal investigation by the Travel Channel show Destination Fear in 2020.

The property located in Providence, NY just east of Galway. It's being listed at $250,000. It includes 25 acres, the hospital structure, and a caretaker's house (also abandoned) located next door.

If you're interested in buying, inquiries can be made through the Saratoga County Homestead Facebook Page. The sellers are entertaining cash bids and possibly some crypto. We assume any ghostly entities will be included as well.

