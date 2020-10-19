Owner Of Liberty Smokeland Shop In Ilion Arrested

The owner of the Liberty Smokeland shop on Central Avenue in Ilion has been arrested following a joint investigation by State Police and the Ilion Police Department.

Police executed a search warrant at the store, where they allegedly seized over 30,000 untaxed cigarettes, marijuana and fireworks.

32-year old Ali Al Shugaa was charged with possession of untaxed cigarettes, unlawful sale of fireworks and criminal possession and unlawful possession of marijuana.

Al Shugaa was arraigned in the Town of Herkimer Court and was released on his own recognizance.

