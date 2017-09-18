Palmieri Announces Construction Of Kemble Park

Utica Mayor Robert Palmieri was joined by community partners on Monday at a ground breaking ceremony for construction at Kemble Park.

The park is being built on the site of the former Kemble School in Cornhill.

Palmieri.says the park will include upgrades to the basketball court, mixed-use athletic fields and a sports observation area.

He says the park will be a great addition to the Cornhill neighborhood. He also praised the work of the neighborhood association and others involved with the project.

Palmieri said, "The community has consistently worked on this project for many years and it's great to see the construction of Kemble Park come to fruition. This is the result of everyone working together towards a common goal, and I thank the many partners who made this project a reality.

Kemble Park is a partnership between the City, the Cornhill Neighborhood Association, the Home Ownership Center, Cornell Cooperative Extension and Cornell Rust 2 Green.

$500,000 in funding for the project was provided by New York State Parks, Recreation and Historic Preservation.

Jim Rondenelli, WIBX Jim Rondenelli, WIBX loading...