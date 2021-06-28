Small Business Assistance, Improved Paving On City Streets and More May Soon Be In Utica

Utica Mayor Robert Palmieri has presented Phase One of the City’s allocation of funding for the Utica Prosperity Initiative to the Board of Estimate and Apportionment (E&A).

The funding totals $12 million in community investment.

The city solicited public input to determine the community’s top priorities, projects and programs to craft the Utica Prosperity Initiative.



Phase One projects include the following:

Additional street paving & sewer infrastru cture improvements

Enhancement s of city parks

Small Business Assistance Program s

Child - care expansion

R esidential Rehabilitation Program

Gun violence prevention & law enforcement career recruiting effort

New James Street Marketplace with Loft Apartments

Upgrade of city’s website & electronic services

N ecessary repairs to public facilities, including fire and police stations.



Phase One enhancements of city parks will include the installation of a splash pad for youth, as well as a dog park at T.R. Proctor Park.

Phase One also includes improvements to Chancellor Park.

Palmieri says dozens of other projects are still being reviewed and there will be additional phases of funding announced in the coming weeks.

The Mayor says more information about each project will be announced as implementation begins.

"The Utica Prosperity Initiative is a unique opportunity to transform our community and enhance the quality of life for our residents. This announcement is the first phase of the city’s investment. We will continue to review and evaluate projects as more exciting announcements will be forthcoming." said Palmieri.



The majority of Phase on projects will be funded through the American Rescue Plan.