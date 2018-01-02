Palmieri Announces Second Year Of Community Banner Program

Utica Mayor Robert Palmieri is announcing the second year launch of the Community Banner Program.

Palmieri says the program, a partnership with CGI Communications and Community Showcase Banners, will help add color to the city’s main streets while promoting local businesses.

"The banners will showcase Utica's pride, promoting our city's unique identity with local imagery and business participation." said Palmieri.

The program calls for the hanging of the banners throughout main street areas.