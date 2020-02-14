Palmieri Hires New Chief Of Staff

Utica Mayor Robert Palmieri has hired a new Chief of Staff and it’s a familiar face around City Hall.

Palmieri says Charles “Sonny” Greco will re-join his administration effective February 24th.

Greco served as Palmieri’s Chief of Staff for six years and is currently the Executive Director of LIFE at the Resource Center for Independent Living.

“I look forward to Sonny re-joining the Administration. Sonny has extensive experience and will play an integral role in overseeing and executing major city initiatives and projects,” said Palmieri.

Marques Phillips, who previously served as Chief of Staff, was recently appointed Codes Commissioner and Director of Community Initiatives.