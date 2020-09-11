Utica Holds 9-11 Remembrance Ceremony

The City of Utica held its annual Remembrance Ceremony at the 9/11 Memorial on the Parkway this morning.

The names of first responders who died on September 11, 2001 were read.

Utica Fire Chief Scott Ingersoll, who took part in today’s ceremony, says we must always remember those who lost their lives that day.

Due to COVID-19, the socially-distanced ceremony was not open to the public.

Meanwhile, the Central New York Veterans Outreach Center and the Parkway Center took part in the 9/11 National Day of Service and Remembrance.

Residents were asked to drop-off food donations at the Outreach Center in Utica.

The National Day of Service was enacted into federal law in 2009.