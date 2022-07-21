The Oneida County Sheriff’s Office says Golf Course Road. between Route 46 and Fish Hatchery Road is closed due to a suspicious item being found in the area.

The public is encouraged to stay clear of the area until it is cleared and safe.

Further details will be released at the conclusion of the investigation.

This is a developing story and will bring you more information as it becomes available.

