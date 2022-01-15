Peace Bridge Has Special Light Show For Buffalo Bills

There's no question that this weekend is a big one for The Bills. Luckily for them, they've got two countries showing their support.

The Peace Bridge is one of the many ways to get between the United States and Canada and it is right here in Buffalo on the American side. This weekend as the Bills take on the Patriots in a HUGE playoff game, the bridge will be lit up in the Bills colors of red, white, and blue to support them.

Paul Ross is a producer at WKBW and he says that not only will the bridge be lit up, but it will display a light show every time the Bills score. So hopefully it's going to look like a rave as you look at the bridge from the 190.

The new lights are part of a new rehabilitation project to enhance the entire aesthetic of the bridge.

"The Peace Bridge Authority recently replaced the entire aesthetic LED lighting system as part of the bridge’s $125 million rehabilitation project. The lighting was expanded with more brilliance and with greater special effects capabilities." - the Buffalo and Fort Erie Public Bridge Authority

The Bills play the Patriots at 8:15 on Saturday night in Buffalo. The weather is looking like it's going to be extremely cold with a high between 0 and 5 degrees. It will certainly be one of the most memorable games of this generation.

If you don't want to wait until Saturday (because you'll be at the game or watching it from home) and you'd like to check out the new display, it will be lit up tonight (Friday) as well.

