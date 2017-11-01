If you have one of the newer, yellow, New York State license plates and it begins with the letter 'F' you may have a peeling problem.

There are a number of things that can cause damage or wear on your plates, but the problem with the 'F' plates is very specific.

There was a similar problem a couple years ago with the old white New York plates that began with the letter 'E.'

As with anything that is man-made or manufactured, unintentional errors can occur. That is why the New York State DMV is offering to replace those impacted plates for no charge.

According to the NYS DMV website,

We are aware that some older license plates may show delamination (peeling) of their printed coating. License plates that are peeling should be exchanged for a new set of license plates free of charge.

The website does state that any plate damaged due to weathering, natural fading and crash damage are not eligible for free replacement.

To exchange your plates you can call the Custom Plates Unit at 1-518-402-4838 between the hours of 8:00am - 4:00pm, Monday through Friday. The catch is, if you would like to keep your same license plate number, you WILL be charged a $20 fee. When you call the office they will request a photo of the plate.