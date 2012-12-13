Pepsi and Chicken Flavored Potato Chips Are Now a Reality

When you have chicken, some potato chips and a Pepsi you have a meal. Certainly not a square meal, but one most folks could imagine themselves eating at a designated meal time.

What if we were to tell you you could get the taste of all three of these fine flavors in one single food product. Would that be something you'd be interested in?

Probably not. And if you were, you'd have to go all the way to China to get yourself PepsiCo's new Pepsi-and-chicken-flavored Lay's potato chips.

"We thought it would be really cool to have a cola combined with chicken. ... It's a very popular dish in China," Richard Lee, PepsiCo's chief marketing officer in China, explained. "Also it would be very cool to involve one of our most-iconic soft drinks."

If you're still wondering, the sugary cola makes the chips taste vaguely like barbecue chicken.

China is known for its unusual potato chip flavors, such as hot-and-sour fish soup. Although for all we know salt and vinegar might cause a Chinese person to do a double take.