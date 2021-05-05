Peregrine Falcon Eggs Begin To Hatch In Utica Nest

The Utica Peregrine Falcon Project says the first hatch of a Peregrine Falcon egg in the 2021 breeding season happened Tuesday afternoon.

The egg hatched following 35 days of incubation.

There are three other eggs in the nest that are likely to hatch within the next few days.

Astrid and Aries have been breeding in a nest box on the Adirondack Bank Building in downtown Utica since 2014.

They’ve raised 21 chicks in seven breeding seasons.

At that time, the young falcons are monitored on site as they leave the nest. If they fall into the road or become trapped somewhere they can be rescued by the volunteers, cared for if necessary, and then re-released.

Six rescues and six releases have taken place in the seven-year period.