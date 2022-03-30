Peregrine Falcon Lays Egg In Nest 14 Stories Above Downtown Utica New York

Here's some Eggtastic News- Utica New York's world famous Peregrine falcon has laid its first egg for the 2022 season.

At 7:26PM on March 29th, Astrid laid her first egg of the 2022 breeding season.

The new egg was reddish brown and it glistened as rays from the setting sun hit it. We only got a few glimpses of it and then Astrid tucked it beneath her."

Throughout the entire day at big-green.net, they followed the eggs arrival. This is actually fairly early in the season to see the first egg. In the past, three out of the eight previous seasons, Astrid laid her first egg on April 1st. In her inaugural breeding season (2014) she laid her first egg on April 10th. Is this a sign of spring on the way?

You can always live stream the Falcon cam to see the action live in the city of Utica.

About Ares and Astrid

Astrid and Ares were first seen together in the Downtown Utica area back in the Summer of 2012. According to their website, Utica's downtown area is quite probably the only viable breeding territory in the greater Utica area.

The closest known territories in Central New York are in Binghamton, Syracuse and Oswego. In fact most if not all of the best territories around the State already have resident pairs which vigorously defend them."

The birds diet consists almost exclusively of medium-sized birds, the peregrine will sometimes hunt small mammals, small reptiles, or even insects. You can read more about them here.

