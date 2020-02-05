Picente Announces Support For Cree Development

Oneida County will fund a construction project to improve the SUNY-Marcy Parkway to support Cree’s development at the Marcy Nanocenter site.

County Executive Anthony Picente says a feasibility study was commissioned by Oneida County, Mohawk Valley EDGE and the Town of Marcy to redesign the intersection of Edic Road and the northern entrance to the site, as well as the Edic and Mulaney Road intersection.

“The billion dollar investment that Cree is making in Oneida County will afford our region untold opportunity and has the potential to transform our entire economy,” Picente said. “We must do all we can to support this immense investment. Providing improved access to the Marcy Nanocenter Site is essential to ensuring Cree’s success and setting the stage for its future growth.”

The County will bond for up to $7 million to fund the project.

It will include the formation of a T-intersection, the installation of reversed curves and retaining walls and water main relocation.