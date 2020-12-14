Picente Appoints New Director Of Public Health

Oneida County Executive Anthony Picente has appointed County Director of Environmental Health Daniel Gilmore as the county’s new Director of Public Health.

Gilmore has worked in the County Health Department since 2007.

Prior to his employment with the county, Gilmore had a 25-year career in the field of forestry and natural resources where he was employed as a timber harvester, sawmill hand, NYS DEC seasonal employee, industrial forester, graduate student and university assistant professor and researcher.

“Dan Gilmore has been a valuable member of our Health Department for the past 13 years and he will do a tremendous job leading it through these tumultuous times,” Picente said. “His expertise, knowledge and experience will provide for a smooth leadership transition and continued steady response to the challenges presented by the COVID-19 pandemic and beyond.”

Gilmore replaces Phyllis Ellis, who is retiring on Wednesday.