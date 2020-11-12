Picente Presents 2021 Budget With No Property Tax Increase

Oneida County Executive Anthony Picente presented his 2021 budget proposal to the Board of Legislators Thursday afternoon.

Picente says despite the economic devastation caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, the spending plan totals $434 million and does not increase property taxes for the eight straight year.

The budget decreases discretionary spending by 7%; includes no employee layoffs and adds no new positions

It budgets $105.4 million in sales tax revenue and $16 million in Oneida Nation revenue and retires $9.1 million in debt.

The capital plan calls for only a minimal amount of county bonding to pay for roads and bridges and necessary technology upgrades.

The Board had pushed back an October 5th deadline due to concerns over the coronavirus pandemic.

Picente talked about the difficulty of putting together a budget during the pandemic.

The Board of Legislators will vote on the budget on December 2nd.