Picente Thanks Nurses, Announces 6 New COVID-19 Cases

It's National Nurses Week and Oneida County Executive Anthony Picente opened Wednesday's daily COVID-19 briefing by thanking nurses for their service to the community, especially during this coronavirus pandemic.

And, the county executive had some farily good news on Wednesday. Just six new positive COVID-19 cases since Tuesday. Also, he had no new deaths to report and no new possible public exposure incidents.

The number of new cases marked at significant reduction from the totals announced by Picente on Monday and Tuesday of this week. Monday, the county announced more than 65 new cases, many of which involved employees at the Green Empire Farms in Madison County. On Tuesday, he announced another 20 new cases (**County officials actually announced 21 cases on Tuesday, but today said they reduced that case total by 1 after further investigation).

Tonight, WIBX 950 and our Townsquare Media Utica stations will simulcast the MV at Home concert, featuring local and national musical acts, from 8:00 to 10:00 p.m. The concert will also air on WFXV Fox-33 TV in Utica.