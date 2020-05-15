A severe storm brought heavy wind and rain through the Mohawk Valley late Friday afternoon. The damage included this SUV getting smacked by a pair of overturned trees in Whitesboro.

Trees land on SUV in Whitesboro, NY during severe storm on May 15, 2020 (submitted by Danielle Pendolf)

These photos were taken by Danielle Pendolf. She told WIBX 950 that a pair of pine trees in her yard were taken down by the high winds, right on top of her SUV - crunching the roof and smashing windows.

Thankfully, no one was injured, she said, but it was a close call.

Her husband had been out in the yard and was headed back into the house when he nearly got hit by one of the trees as it came down, she said.

