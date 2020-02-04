Pioneers Climb to No.4 in Latest Division III Hockey Rankings

Utica College Men's Hockey climbed another spot to No.4 in this week's USCHO.com Division III rankings.

The Pioneers have spent much of the season in the national rankings and currently ride a ten-game winning streak, with an overall 15-2-2 record.

Amazingly, while UC is ranked as one of the top four teams in all of Division III hockey, their 9-2-1 UCHC conference record has them sitting in third behind Wilkes (11-2 UCHC, 15-5 overall) and Stevenson (10-2 UCHC, 13-5-1 overall).

The Pioneers will face both schools at home later this month, hosting Stevenson on Saturday Feb. 15, then Wilkes the following Saturday, Feb 22.

UC will play their next three on the road, including road contests against Elimra and Lebanon Valley this weekend.