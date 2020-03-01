UC Hockey- Here’s How to Buy Tickets for UCHC Championship

The Utica College men's hockey team is now one win away from earning a spot in the UCHC championship series and ultimately earning an automatic bid to the NCAA Division III tournament. Utica beat Nazareth 5-2 on Saturday to take a 1-0 series lead, and with a Pioneers win on Sunday at 2 p.m., they'll earn home ice advantage next weekend in the finals.

Here's how you can get tickets if the Pioneers win.

Like the semi-final round, the championship series will be a best of three series with games one and two scheduled for Friday, March 6th and Saturday, March 7th, at 7 p.m. at the Adirondack Bank Center. If the series is tied after Saturday night's game, a 20 minute mini-game period will be played to determine the winner. Whichever team leads after 20 minutes, will win the series. In the event that the score is still tied after the mini-game, 20 minute sudden death periods will follow until one team scores, determining the winner.

$8 tickets go on sale at the Adirondack Bank Center box office or at EmpireTix.com immediately following Sunday's game. Season ticket holders will have until Tuesday at 5 p.m. to purchase their seats. Unclaimed season ticket holder seats will be available for purchase by the general public starting on Wednesday.

On Saturday, Wilkes defeated Stevenson in the other semi-final series to advance to next week's championship series. Utica played Wilkes twice this season and won both contests, 8-3 on January 17th and 5-1 last Saturday night.