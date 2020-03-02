The Utica College men's hockey team is now two wins away from earning an automatic bid into the NCAA Division III hockey tournament. Utica beat Nazareth 5-2 on Saturday and 3-2 on Sunday to advance to the UCHC finals and home ice advantage this weekend at the Adirondack Bank Center at the Utica Aud.

Utica will host Wilkes on Friday and Saturday night at 7 p.m. at the ABC. On Saturday, Wilkes defeated Stevenson in the other semi-final series to advance to this week's UCHC championship series. Utica played Wilkes twice this season and won both contests, 8-3 on January 17th and 5-1 last Saturday night.

Here's how you can get tickets to this weekend's games:

Like the semi-final round, the championship series will be a best of three series with games one and two scheduled for Friday, March 6th and Saturday, March 7th, at 7 p.m. at the Adirondack Bank Center. If the series is tied after Saturday night's game, a 20 minute mini-game period will be played to determine the winner. Whichever team leads after 20 minutes, will win the series. In the event that the score is still tied after the mini-game, 20 minute sudden death periods will follow until one team scores, determining the winner.

$8 tickets are now on sale at the Adirondack Bank Center box office or at EmpireStateTix.com. Season ticket holders will have until Tuesday at 5 p.m. to purchase their seats. Unclaimed season ticket holder seats will be available for purchase by the general public starting on Wednesday.